Higgins Lake Homeowners Take Action To Keep Lake Clean Before DJ Fade

DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend.

But it comes with concerns.

Many say that holidays have run smooth out here on Lake Higgins.

But with DJ Fade coming to the lake some people are already taking action to make sure it stays clean.

“We decided there was a bunch of people complaining about the trash and rightfully so we decided to get a boat together and buy an old pontoon boat stick it out here,” Brain Mills said.

Brian, a homeowner near the lake, has a plan.

“We’re going to put barrels down the side of it, big blue barrels maybe four, five down each side and then on the side we will put barrels, and we will put buckets for cigarette butts and a sign that says all empties go inside the boat,” Brian said.

Brian wants is determined to make sure the lake stays clean.

“I love my lake, and all my friends love my lake, and all the property owners on the lake, and everyone's concern is there isn't something that happens like Torch Lake and that's what it blows down to my kid swims in that lake whenever he can and everyone else kids does so we just ask everyone has a blast respects the lake,” he said,

Many Higgins Lake homeowners have high hopes.

“I hope that everyone behaves we have always been truly blessed the sheriff's department is wonderful and they are always cursing back and forth and keeping a really close track on things. We have never really had a problem with it,” Karen, home owner said.

We did reach out to DJ Fade but he declined to speak with us.

However Brain tells us the DJ will be announcing to those at the party to put trash on the boat.