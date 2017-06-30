'The Yankee Lady' Lands at Manistee County Blacker Airport

A bit of history landed at the Manistee County Blacker Airport.

The Yankee Lady made the trip from Willow Run downstate Friday.

She's one of the only a few B-17s left flying in the world.

B-17s we're the main airplanes used to bomb Germany during World War II, and are credited for helping win the war.

The Yankee Lady will be at the Blacker Airport until Sunday night if you'd like a tour or a flight!

Wednesday on Northern Michigan in Focus, we'll tell you the story of why these planes we're so important during the war.