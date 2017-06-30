MSP Warns Against Distracted Driving During Busy Holiday Weekend

Lake City is bustling for the Fourth of July that they call "the greatest." And this year, there's a certain kind of holiday cheer in the air.
Lake City is bustling for the Fourth of July that they call "the greatest." And this year, there's a certain kind of holiday cheer in the air.
Another local festival is celebrating freedom for the 7th year in a row. The aptly-named Cadillac Freedom Festival is bringing barbeque, carnival fun and local craftsmanship to the Cadillac Commons this weekend.
Another local festival is celebrating freedom for the 7th year in a row. The aptly-named Cadillac Freedom Festival is bringing barbeque, carnival fun and local craftsmanship to the Cadillac Commons this weekend.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
A familiar sound will be ringing through 3 Northern Michigan counties on Saturday. The Salvation Army will be ringing bells as part of their “Christmas in July” fundraiser. Red kettles will be at 10 locations across Antrim, Emmet, and Charlevoix counties...
A familiar sound will be ringing through 3 Northern Michigan counties on Saturday. The Salvation Army will be ringing bells as part of their “Christmas in July” fundraiser. Red kettles will be at 10 locations across Antrim, Emmet, and Charlevoix counties...
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
Excitement surrounding the National Cherry Festival is building.
Excitement surrounding the National Cherry Festival is building.
Isabella County is continuing to help flood victims. Friday, a multi-agency resource center was set up to help.
Isabella County is continuing to help flood victims. Friday, a multi-agency resource center was set up to help.
"Well I was coming across heading into Cadillac,” said Theresa Parzych. That's -- when it happened.
"Well I was coming across heading into Cadillac,” said Theresa Parzych. That's -- when it happened.
A Harbor Springs Air Force veteran is receiving the gift of a lifetime. Terry Ranney will be getting a new kidney. The donor is a stranger, but she only lives a few blocks down the road...
A Harbor Springs Air Force veteran is receiving the gift of a lifetime. Terry Ranney will be getting a new kidney. The donor is a stranger, but she only lives a few blocks down the road...
It's an event that draws thousands into Sault Ste. Marie every year, and it happened Friday.
It's an event that draws thousands into Sault Ste. Marie every year, and it happened Friday.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.