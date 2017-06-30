Gov. Snyder Vetoes 'Choose Life' License Plate Bill - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gov. Snyder Vetoes 'Choose Life' License Plate Bill

Governor Rick Snyder vetoed legislation requiring Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.

Snyder said Friday the plate sends a "political message" and is inappropriate for a state-issued plate.

The bill was approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, and would have required a "Choose Life" plate to be issued within a year.

Michigan currently has fundraising plates for universities and 14 special causes, such as breast cancer awareness.