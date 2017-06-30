Doctor Kills Himself, One Other At New York City Hospital

A New York City hospital is still under lockdown after a doctor opened fire.

Two people died and several more are injured.

The shooting happened at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital just before three Friday.

According to New York state education department records, the doctor had a limited permit to practice medicine.

Dr. Henry Bello was allowed to practice as an international medical graduate for experience in order to be licensed.

Officials say Bello walked into the hospital in a white lab coat concealing an AR-15 assault rifle.

Bello tried to set himself on fire before turning the gun on himself.