BREAKING: Multiple People Shot at New York City Hospital; Shoote - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BREAKING: Multiple People Shot at New York City Hospital; Shooter Dead

Posted: Updated:

At least one person is dead and at least six others are hurt after a shooting at a hospital in New York City.

Police say the shooting started at 2:50 Friday afternoon at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

The shooter is dead after killing at least one person and several more are hurt.

New York police say the shooter was wearing a lab coat and hid a rifle in it.