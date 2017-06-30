State Officials: St. Joseph, Kalamazoo Rivers Clear of Asian Carp

State officials say two rivers in southwestern Michigan are clear of Asian carp.

None of the 260 environmental DNA samples collected in May from the St. Joseph and Kalamazoo rivers indicate the presence of genetic material for silver or big-head carp.

Concern over the invasive fish is high in our state following the June 22 capture of a live Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway.

It was caught only about nine miles from Lake Michigan.