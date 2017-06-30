State Officials: St. Joseph, Kalamazoo Rivers Clear of Asian Carp

A bit of history landed at the Manistee County Blacker Airport.
"Well I was coming across heading into Cadillac,” said Theresa Parzych. That's -- when it happened.
Governor Rick Snyder vetoed legislation requiring Michigan to create and sell an anti-abortion fundraising license plate.
At least two people have been shot at a hospital in New York City, and the shooter is still at large.
State officials say two rivers in southwestern Michigan are clear of Asian carp.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Grand Traverse County deputies have arrested a man for walking into homes he shouldn't have Thursday morning.
Friday marks the start of Fourth of July weekend, the busiest weekend for Torch Lake.
A motorcycle driver is OK after he hit a deer with his bike.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
