Thousands Gather in Sault Ste. Marie for Soo Locks Engineers Day

It's an event that draws thousands into Sault Ste. Marie every year, and it happened Friday.

Gray skies and some drizzle could not keep the people from the Soo Locks Park for Engineers Day.

People from all over the world make it a day to experience, being up close with a freighter and other vessels that lock through.

One downstate family made a week of visiting the eastern Upper Peninsula, with Friday being the highlight of their journey.

“I really have an admiration for all the engineering feats done here, and I really like it here. I was actually pleased that they let the people actually walk on the locks and see them in operation,” Brett Hakala, from Livonia, said.

Engineers Day also included a Coast Guard and Cloverland open house, a craft show at city hall and vendors at the Soo Locks.