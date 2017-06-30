Healthy Living: Smartphone Monitor - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Smartphone Monitor

A FitBit tracks your steps.

An app counts your calories, and now a smartphone can monitor your heart rate.

In today’s Healthy Living, Michelle Dunaway shows us how a newly FDA approved tool is transforming the way doctors and patients are taking on health care, and helping one man fight AFib.   

The device is also allowing patients to do virtual doctor visits, cutting down on traveling time when a physical exam is not necessary.