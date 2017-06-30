Healthy Living: Smartphone Monitor

The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
