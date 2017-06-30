Motorcycle Driver OK After Hitting Deer in Wexford County

We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Grand Traverse County deputies have arrested a man for walking into homes he shouldn't have Thursday morning.
Friday marks the start of Fourth of July weekend, the busiest weekend for Torch Lake.
A motorcycle driver is OK after he hit a deer with his bike.
Manistee police will be holding a press conference, potentially to update the public on a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Why do you use social media? Do you think social media has helped businesses and government agencies to improve communication and transparency?
This weekend the skies of Traverse City are getting some visitors! It's the 91st National Cherry Festival Air Show.
If you planned on dropping off some old tires this weekend at the free tire drop off in Osceola County you, may want to make new plans.
Chef Christopher Mushall, C.E.C. from Lucky’s Market joined our Michigan This Morning crew in the kitchen to help us get ready for the National Cherry Festival.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
