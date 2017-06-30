Motorcycle Driver OK After Hitting Deer in Wexford County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Motorcycle Driver OK After Hitting Deer in Wexford County

A motorcycle driver is OK after he hit a deer with his bike.

It happened around 10 Thursday night on East 10 Road near North 33 Road in Wexford County.

The driver hit the deer and was able to walk to a nearby home for help.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.