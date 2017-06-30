Manistee Police to Host Press Conference About March Shooting

Manistee police will be holding a press conference, potentially to update the public on a deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened back in March as an officer checked into complaints about an old bus outside a home on Second Street.

That's when police say Lee Milks came outside with a gun.

The officer told him to put the gun down, but he refused.

Milks then reportedly loaded the gun and moved to point it at the officer, but the officer fired first.

Milks died in the hospital and the officer was put on administrative leave.

The press conference will be at 3 p.m. Friday.

We will have a crew there and bring you what they reveal on air and online.