Feedback at 5:00: Michigan Social Media Day

Governor Snyder has proclaimed Friday, June 30, 2017 as Michigan Social Media Day.

Back in June of 2010, Mashable launched global Social Media Day as a way to recognize social media’s impact on communications. In 2012, Michigan was the third state to officially recognize Social Media Day.

The state of Michigan has more than 4.7 million followers on more than 450 social media accounts. The state of Michigan has even been awarded an “A” rating for social media strategy by StateTech.

Michiganders are encouraged to help celebrate Michigan Social Media Day by using the hashtag #SMDayMI.

“Social media has allowed Michigan’s government departments and agencies to improve interaction with residents and provide a better customer service experience," Snyder said. “The ever-expanding exchange of information allowed by social media is an important factor in our mission to create a more people-focused government.”

Why do you use social media? Do you think social media has helped businesses and government agencies to improve communication and transparency?

