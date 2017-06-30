No Room Left At Osceola County Tire Drop-Off - Northern Michigan's News Leader

No Room Left At Osceola County Tire Drop-Off

If you planned on dropping off some old tires this weekend at the free tire drop off in Osceola County you, may want to make new plans.

The Department of Environmental Quality has been collecting tires since Wednesday and they've already filled six semi-trucks.

They do not have room to accept more tires.

The Middle Branch Township clerk says this is the first time in 5 years that they've filled six semis so quickly.