Mount Pleasant Offers Free Curbside Collection

In Mount Pleasant -- flood-ravaged neighborhoods are getting curbside clean-up service.

If you aren't sure what to do with large flood-damaged items, you can leave it at your curb tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This service is free and there are only a few items that aren't allowed.

Don't put out anything hazardous or containing Freon, and no tires allowed.

Anything else though -- like large furniture and wet carpet -- is fair game.

The Mount Pleasant city manager wants to relieve any stress the community might be feeling.

“Our community has been extremely resilient during this whole process,” Nancy Ridley said. “They've been under extreme amounts of stress and extreme amounts of personal loss,”

She hopes these efforts will make the community safer and cleaner in the midst of a tough time.