Lucky’s Market Joins MTM With Locally Made Cherry-Inspired Dishes

The National Cherry Festival kicks off Saturday!

Chef Christopher Mushall, C.E.C. from Lucky’s Market joined our Michigan This Morning crew in the kitchen to help us get ready for the festivities.

Lucky’s Market uses and sells products made by Graceland Fruit, the signature dried cherry partner of the National Cherry Festival, to bring Northern Michigan easy cherry-inspired recipes.

Lucky’s Cherry Chipotle BBQ Sauce

Ingredients (serves 4):

1 cup Lucky’s Ketchup

1/2 cup Graceland Fruit Dried Cherries

2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Molasses

2 tablespoons Dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon Lucky’s Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Lucky’s Soy sauce

1 teaspoon Lemon peel, finely grated

12 oz. Canned chipotle chiles in adobo

1.5 teaspoon Liquid Smoke

1 teaspoon Lucky’s Onion powder

1/3 Cup Wild Bills Northwood’s Cherry Soda

Directions:

Bring ketchup, cherry preserves, lemon juice, molasses, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, lemon peel, chiles, liquid smoke, onion powder, and cocoa powder to simmer in medium saucepan, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 10 minutes, stirring often. Season sauce to taste with salt and pepper. DO AHEAD: Sauce can be made up to 1 week ahead. Cover tightly and refrigerate.

This sauce will go amazing with Pork Tenderloin, Lucky’s Pastrami sandwich topped with Onion Rings and Lucky’s Bacon.

Luck’s Cherry BBQ Burger

Ingredients (serves 4):

4 each 8 oz. Lucky’s Blue Cheese Gourmet Hamburger Patty

1 Cup Cherry-Chipotle BBQ Sauce

1 Pound Lucky’s Original Double Smoked Bacon

4 Tablespoons Graceland Fruit Dried Cherries

½ Cup Lucky’s All Natural Bacon Jam

4 each TLC Farms Red Bibb Lettuce or Arugula

1 each TLC Farms Hydroponic Tomato, sliced

4 each Woodstock Organic Pickle Spears

4 each Lucky’s House Baked Kaiser Roll

Sides:

1 ½ pound Italian Pasta Salad

1 ½ pound Brussel – Kale Slaw

Directions: