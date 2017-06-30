MTM On The Road Soars With the National Cherry Festival Air Show

This weekend the skies of Traverse City are getting some visitors! It's the 91st National Cherry Festival Air Show.

This Air Show is unique for many reasons, one of the biggest is that it takes place over water! Air show teams performing over the Grand Traverse bay include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Coast Guard, John Klatt Air Show Team, and more!

This week, our On The Road team had the incredible opportunity to ride along with the John Klatt Air Show Team in their Jack Links Extra 300 L and even helped perform some of their jaw-dropping aerobatics!

Spend the morning with us as we preview the start of Traverse City's biggest festival and learn more about the flying techniques from inside the cockpit.