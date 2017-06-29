Gladwin Co. Emergency Mgmt. Offers Locations to Deposit Flood Debris

Mid-Michigan is still dealing with flood damage.

The Gladwin County Office of Emergency Management is letting people who live there, including farmers, know there are resources available to help clean up and get back on their feet.

The county encourages farmers who have possible crop damage to get in contact with the USDA for help from crop disaster programs.

And if anyone needs to throw out debris, the county asks you not call 911.

They've added three more locations where flood debris can be thrown out.