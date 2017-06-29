Manistee Police Recover Small Alligator in Bushes Near Church - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Manistee Police Recover Small Alligator in Bushes Near Church

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Police responded to the United Methodist Church in Manistee around 2 Thursday afternoon.

The caller said there was an alligator loose in the bushes.

Police confirmed it belonged to someone nearby known to own exotic animals.

They were able to recover the animal without hurting it or themselves.

Police are investigating any possible ordinance violations.