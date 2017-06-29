Yappy Hour Held At Bowers Harbor Vineyards To Support Cherryland Humane Society

“We had a lot of furry friends, as well as their owners, come out and celebrate with us and it was a great success,” said Kristy McClellan, director of operations for Bowers Harbor Vineyards.

Wine and animal lovers came out Thursday night to Bowers Harbor Vineyards for a special event.

They partnered with the Cherryland Humane Society for Yappy Hour.

And those who came out were the first to see their newest wine label.

It features the winner of their contest, Maggie.

People voted on four different dogs for several months for the newest face of a special bottle of wine.

A portion of all the bottles of Maggie sold will go directly to the Cherryland Humane Society.

“All 4 of the dogs were actually adopted from the Cherryland Human Society and so Maggie was the big winner so now we will have her wine here for the next year and we'll be able to sell that and raise even more money for the humane society,” said McClellan. “We're anticipating at least several thousand dollars over the next few months.”

You can pick up your bottle and support the Cherryland Humane Society at Bowers Harbor Vineyards.