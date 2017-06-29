Mount Pleasant Summer Concert Series Kicks Off

The Max And Emily's outdoor concert series kicked off.

Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs to downtown Mount Pleasant.

This is the ninth year the community has worked together to make the free concert series a reality.

Chris Walton, the owner of Max And Emily's, says after a week of wet weather everyone needed a chance to sit back and relax.

"This is a community that's been so wonderful to all of us for such a long time we love giving back it's one of those things that makes us happy and proud to be part of the community and this started because of that and we continue to do so," he said.

There's still a long line up of free concerts throughout the summer.

You can find more information here.

