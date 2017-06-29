Mount Pleasant Summer Concert Series Kicks Off

The concern of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city had some people taking to the streets Thursday night.
The Max And Emily's outdoor concert series kicked off. Hundreds of people brought their lawn chairs to downtown Mount Pleasant. This is the ninth year the community has worked together to make the free concert series a reality.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
Climbing to new heights, a Northern Michigan woman is headed to Africa to hike for a good cause.
Attorney General Bill Schuette calling for a shutdown, he wants to close the Line 5 pipeline. He issued a statement today following the release of the state's Pipeline Alternatives Analysis...
The National Cherry Festival Air Shows may be a couple of days away, but on Thursday we're able to give you an exciting sneak peek at what's to come.
All she ever wanted was a puppy. In the face of one of life's toughest battles, a group of friends, past and present, along with their co-workers made her wish come true.
With Fourth of July Weekend approaching fisherman are gearing up for some time on the water.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
These people don't want Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
Oak, Aspen and Sugar Maple trees in the northern Lower Peninsula have been targeted by the caterpillars this year.
