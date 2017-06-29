Cadillac Family Ok After Aggressive Encounter With Bear

A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear.

They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse.

The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.

"She wasn't afraid of humans or the bottle rocket and stayed in the tree continuing to make threatening noises," said Dana Biebesheimer.

Dana Biebesheimer woke up to loud noises coming from next door, and realized it was a badly behaving bear.

"Unfortunately when wild animals lose their fear of humans through a food reward of some kind they can become aggressive and go in areas typically don't go or shouldn't be which is around pets and people," Katie Keen said.

Dana's concern turned to one of her horses who was already recovering from an injury.

"She was swatting from the tree and growling she never came in contact with him but he was really hard to control when she was here," she said.

They called the DNR who, because of the bear's history, had to put it down.

"It was showing a lot of aggression it had a history with us just being repeatedly aggressive bluff charging snapping jaws just things we don't want to see in wild animals near people," Katie said.

The bear had four cubs, who are old enough to live on their own, and are being relocated to public land.

"I feel just sick about the whole thing. I wish it would have ended differently. The good news is the babies will have a better chance somewhere else," Dana said.

The DNR says hurting an animal is something they don't want to do if they can avoid it.

They ask for people to put their bird feeders and other things away that can attract bears.

