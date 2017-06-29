Petoskey Woman to Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro for Good Cause

Climbing to new heights, a Northern Michigan woman is headed to Africa to hike for a good cause.

Susan Miller of Petoskey plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa.

The trek is part of a charity organization called Compassion.

Compassion is committed to the spiritual, economic and social development of kids living in extreme poverty around the world.

Money raised for Miller's hike helps provide clean water for children.

“I have sponsored children through Compassion for over 30 years, and I’ve seen the difference that being a sponsored child has made in the lives of the children. I see this as an opportunity to take that involvement with Compassion to new heights, both literally and figuratively,” said Miller.

Susan is a little more than halfway to her fundraising goal.

If you would like to help, click here to donate!