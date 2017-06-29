Schuette Calls For Line 5 Shutdown, NoMI Water Advocacy Groups Discuss His Statement

Climbing to new heights, a Northern Michigan woman is hiking the tallest mountain in the world for a good cause. Susan Miller of Petoskey plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa. The trek is part of a charity organization called Compassion...
Attorney General Bill Schuette calling for a shutdown, he wants to close the Line 5 pipeline. He issued a statement today following the release of the state's Pipeline Alternatives Analysis...
The National Cherry Festival Air Shows may be a couple of days away, but on Thursday we're able to give you an exciting sneak peek at what's to come.
All she ever wanted was a puppy. In the face of one of life's toughest battles, a group of friends, past and present, along with their co-workers made her wish come true.
With Fourth of July Weekend approaching fisherman are gearing up for some time on the water.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
These people don't want Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city.
Central Michigan University's board of trustees moved to approve the school's 2017-18 operating budget as it grapples with money problems.
A family of five, facing lots of damage after last weekend's rain storm and their insurance can't help them out.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
