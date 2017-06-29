Jack Link's Air Team Shares National Cherry Festival Air Show Flying Experience

The National Cherry Festival Air Shows may be a couple of days away, but on Thursday we're able to give you an exciting sneak peek at what's to come.

The air shows not only features big military air teams like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army's Golden Knights, but the talented Lt. Col. John Klatt and the civilian Jack Link's Air Team.

9&10’s Megan Woods got a chance to fly over Traverse City and get you the ultimate behind the scenes experience.

“Certainly a crowd pleaser.”

Jack Link's Air Team is one of the best civilian aerobatic crews in the country performing for both National Cherry Festival Air Shows.

Air show director Steve Plamondon says, the team’s Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco is one of a kind. “Which is a unique airplane 1930's vintage by plane and they not only have the radio engine on the front, but of course the jet engine strapped underneath it. He's (Lt. Col. John Klatt) only flying 10 airshows this year so for him to pick Traverse City as one of those. We’re very fortunate.”

They may be fun to look at but skilled tricks like turning upside down are never easy, it takes a lot of practice.

Lt. Col. John Klatt says, “We practice day in and day out you know what goes into it is a lot of practice throughout the years great equipment a very special one of a kind air plane that people can come out to see Jack Link's Screamin’ Sasquatch.”

Combined with tons of passion.

“I decided when my mom and dad took me to Oshkosh airshow a long time ago so that's kind of when I looked up at the sky and saw the airshow performance and decided I wanted to do that,” says Lt. Col. John Klatt.

It's a fun experience whether you're along for the ride or a part of the audience watching it all.

Lt. Col John Klatt says, “It's always fun to connect with people that's what it's all about it's about entertainment so it's about connecting with people and trying to put smiles on their faces.”

Air shows are Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 1:15.