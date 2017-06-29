Firefighters, Community Lines Streets of Cadillac in Memory of Lt. Mark Feister

The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.

Lieutenant Mark Feister was the president of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704 and a firefighter himself.

Hundreds reached out in support after he died suddenly last week.

Fire departments from across Wexford County and beyond lined the streets of Cadillac for the procession.

Lt. Feister was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church.

His chief says he served the Cadillac City Fire Department for nearly a decade.

He is survived by his three children.