DNR Shoots, Kills Aggressive Bear in Wexford County

A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.

It happened Thursday morning on South 37 Road in Wexford County.

The bear was in a tree with several cubs.

It was hissing and swatting at the family’s injured horse.

The DNR says this is not the first time the bear has acted aggressively towards people or animals.

When it came down, the DNR shot and killed it.

The cubs are old enough to live on their own and are being relocated.

The DNR believes the bear had found food around the area before and was not afraid of people.

The family and horse are OK.