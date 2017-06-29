US Air Force Thunderbirds Arrive in Traverse City

Traverse City just welcome the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The seven planes touched down at the Coast Guard station.

They will be performing all weekend during the National Cherry Festival.

The Open Ramp event will kick off the air show Friday night.

Everyone can come out, see the aircraft and meet the crew.

We had a chance to catch them land Thursday afternoon.

The entire team said they love coming to Traverse City and being here for the National Cherry Festival.

“Oh, our team talks about Traverse City. Everybody loves coming to Traverse City, everybody loves the Cherry Festival and all the surrounding events, and the people of Michigan are known for their friendliness and we get to go all around the country, but this location is known as one of the great ones,” says Command Leader Jason Heard, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

For more information on the Open Ramp event, click here.