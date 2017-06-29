Monroe County Mother Accused of Tying Up Son, Trying To Torch Car

A Monroe County mother is in jail, accused of tying up her 11-year-old son and trying to torch a car he was trapped in.

The sheriff's office says on Tuesday Sherri Richter tied his wrists, locked him inside the car and tried to set two fires in the Ford Focus at the Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Deputies say the woman then freed the boy.

The two were found walking in the cemetery.

The boy was taken to a hospital as a precaution and released.

The woman is charged with assault with intent to commit murder and arson.