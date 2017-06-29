Montcalm County Woman Charged Following Deadly Buggy Accident - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Montcalm County Woman Charged Following Deadly Buggy Accident

A Montcalm County woman is now charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old in March.

Tiffany Christiansen was charged with committing a moving violation causing death after she hit a horse and buggy from behind that was carrying the 10-year-old and his 13-year-old sibling.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

It carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail.