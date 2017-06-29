Sights and Sounds: Manistee Waves

The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.
A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.