Wellness for the Family: Cherry Recipes

This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, show us some healthier options to bring to the picnic table.

Fresh Cherry Bombs

Ingredients:

• Fresh cherries, clean and dried, preferably with stems

• Meltable white chocolate chips

• Blue sprinkles

Instructions:

1. Melt white chocolate chips per directions.

2. Dip half of cherry into white chocolate and then gently dip the bottom into blue sprinkles. Place onto wax paper or parchment paper.

3. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Red, White and Blue Chia Seed Pudding

Ingredients:

• 3 cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1/2 cup chia seeds

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1-3 tablespoons of pure maple syrup, to taste

Toppings:

• Fresh cherries, halved and pitted

• Blueberries

• Dragon fruit

Instructions:

1. Whisk the almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract and maple syrup together in a large bowl. Let sit for 5-10 minutes and then whisk again to prevent clumping.

2. Cover and chill in the fridge for 2.5-3 hours, or overnight. It helps to stir this mixture, if possible.

3. Stir well before serving. Serve with cherries, blueberries and dragon fruit. Enjoy!

