Man Crashes Into Traverse City Park Gazebo, Drives Into Boardman

Man Crashes Into Traverse City Park Gazebo, Drives Into Boardman Lake

A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.

It happened at Hull Park just before 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say when they arrived they found a red Ford F-150 almost submerged.

The driver was able to get out safely, but was arrested for operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .10.

Police say they're also looking into pursuing malicious destruction of property charges.