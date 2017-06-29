Former Cadillac Arby's Employee Charged With Embezzlement

A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.

Deputies say Peggy Moon stole between $1,000 and $20,000 while she was employed at Arby's under Zeez Management Services.

Court documents show the embezzlement happened between November and December in Wexford County.

If convicted, Moon could face up to five years in prison.

She may also have to pay $10,000 in fines, or three times the amount she is accused of taking.