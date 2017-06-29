Central Michigan University Board of Trustees Approve 2017-18 Operating Budget

Central Michigan University's board of trustees moved to approve the school's 2017-18 operating budget as it grapples with money problems.

Back in March the university announced a $20 million deficit it chocked up to declining enrollment.

In an effort to cut spending by 4 percent, 13 employees were laid off and 30 vacant jobs were eliminated.

In Thursday morning's meeting several items were approved, including increasing undergrad tuition by 2.69 percent.

That figures out to about $417 per credit hour.

Graduate and doctoral tuition will also increase nearly 5 percent.

Overall, a nearly $485 million operating budget was approved for 2017-18, a 1.5 percent decrease from last year.