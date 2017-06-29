Top Vatican Official Charged With Sexual Assault

A top Vatican official and the pope's chief financial advisor is charged with multiple counts of 'historical' sexual assault.

Cardinal George Pell, from Australia, is now taking a leave of absence, vowing to fight multiple sexual assault charges against him, some dating back decades.

The 76-year-old is now the highest ranking Vatican official ever to be charged in the Catholic Church's long-running sexual abuse scandal.

It's not clear what the allegations stem from.

Two men, now in their 40s, have said Pell touched them inappropriately at a swimming pool in the 70s when he was then a senior priest in Melbourne.

The Vatican says the pope has granted him a leave of absence to defend himself.