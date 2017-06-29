Top Vatican Official Charged With Sexual Assault

A man crashed into a Traverse City park gazebo and landed in Boardman Lake.
A former Cadillac Arby's employee is charged with stealing money from the restaurant.
Central Michigan University's board of trustees moved to approve the school's 2017-18 operating budget as it grapples with money problems.
A top Vatican official and the pope's chief financial advisor is charged with multiple counts of 'historical' sexual assault.
Grand Traverse County deputies have arrested a man for walking into homes he shouldn't have Thursday morning.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette wants to put a plug in the twin pipelines that run under the Straits of Mackinac.
In 2013 a Manton couple decided they wanted to offer an alternative to corporate strip malls so they opened their store, Polk A Dots.
The United State is beefing up security for most flights coming into the country in an effort to crack down on terrorism related attacks.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
The U.S. is just hours away from part of President Trump's temporary travel ban going into effect.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 500 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”
Oak, Aspen and Sugar Maple trees in the northern Lower Peninsula have been targeted by the caterpillars this year.
In 2013 a Manton couple decided they wanted to offer an alternative to corporate strip malls so they opened their store, Polk A Dots.
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
