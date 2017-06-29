Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Man for Home Invasion After Tracking Stolen Phone

Grand Traverse County deputies have arrested a man for walking into homes he shouldn't have Thursday morning.

Deputies were first called after the man reportedly walked into a house and used the bathroom.

When the homeowner yelled at him, the man ran but stole his cell phone.

Deputies found him by tracking that cell phone.

They found out he had since gotten into another home and was hiding in a backyard behind a shed.

The man was arrested for two counts of home invasion.