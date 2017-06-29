Line 5 Alternatives Draft Report Released

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette wants to put a plug in the twin pipelines that run under the Straits of Mackinac.

It comes as a new report looks into alternatives for the controversial Line 5.

The attorney general gave tunneling beneath the Straits as one of those options.

That could create jobs, and allow continuous visual inspection.

The analysis outlines alternatives such as a new pipeline route or different methods for transporting the oil and liquid natural gas.

Schuette says science, technology and common sense should drive the timeline for the closure of the Line 5 pipeline carrying petroleum under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says the reliability of its pipeline systems is the company's top priority.

Enbridge released a statement on the report stating, “Enbridge remains committed to protecting the Great Lakes and meeting the energy needs of Michigan through the safe operation of Line 5. We have never wavered from that commitment. That’s our focus, day in, day out. We have supported the process the State of Michigan has put in place regarding the studies. It is important that this process remain independent and without any conflict of interest so that the public can have confidence in and trust the results. We appreciate the work of the independent contractor on the alternative analysis. We will need some time to thoroughly review and assess the findings before providing specific comments.”

Earlier this month the state terminated its contract with the firm preparing a risk analysis on Line 5, citing a conflict of interest.

The draft report that employee was working on never made it to the state's project team.

You can read the full Alternatives Analysis for the Straits Pipeline report below.