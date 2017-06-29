US Increases Security For Most International Flights

The United State is beefing up security for most flights coming into the country in an effort to crack down on terrorism related attacks.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly made the announcement Wednesday, laying out what the new measures will look like.

They include thorough passenger interviews, better vetting of future employees, greater use of bomb-sniffing dogs and enhanced screening of electronic devices.

The Department of Homeland Security says if carriers refuse to follow the new security measures, they could face personal fines or even be barred from traveling to the U.S. altogether.

280 airports in 105 countries will be affected by the changes.