Portion Of President Trump's Travel Ban To Take Effect Thursday Evening

The U.S. is just hours away from part of President Trump's temporary travel ban going into effect.

The Supreme Court partially restored executive order while they prepare to hear arguments on the issue this fall.

The Trump Administration is setting new requirements for visa applicants from six majority-Muslim countries, along with all refugees who are trying to get into the country.

The guidelines, sent to U.S. embassies and consultants Wednesday, require applicants to prove they have 'close' family or business ties to the United States.

Since the president introduced the order in January, it's endured lengthy court battles.

The Trump Administration says it's in the interest of national security.

The temporary travel ban is set to begin at 8:00 Thursday night.