State Officials To Release Report Outlining Alternatives To Enbr

State Officials To Release Report Outlining Alternatives To Enbridge Line 5

State officials are preparing to release a report to the public, breaking down alternatives to the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The state attorney general's office and the Department of Environmental Quality will release an analysis by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Incorporated.

They hired the pipeline engineering and consulting firm to review Enbridge's Line 5.

The analysis is expected to outline alternatives such as a new pipeline route or different methods for transporting the oil and liquid natural gas. 