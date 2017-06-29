Blessings in a Backpack Aims to Feed Even More Kids Than Last Year

A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 400 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
Oak, Aspen and Sugar Maple trees in the northern Lower Peninsula have been targeted by the caterpillars this year.
State officials are preparing to release a report to the public, breaking down alternatives to the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
Around 15 million American children live in poverty. The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City has provided meals for dozens of students over the years, but this year their goal is to boost that number to 70 students.
In 2013 a Manton couple decided they wanted to offer an alternative to corporate strip malls so they opened their store, Polk A Dots. Nearly four years later and boy has that mom and pop shop grown. Today, Polk A Dots has evolved to become shop collection, Latitude 44.
Central Michigan University is holding a budget meeting Tuesday morning. CMU administration says they have to find a way to reduce spending by four percent.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
A Mount Pleasant man is dead after being hit by car. The cycling club he was part of is remembering him.
