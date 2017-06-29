CMU Holding Budget Meeting To Discuss Spending Reduction

Central Michigan University is holding a budget meeting Tuesday morning.

CMU administration says they have to find a way to reduce spending by four percent.

The university announced in March they are facing a $20 million budget deficit due to declining enrollment.

CMU's provost said 24 staff members would have to be laid off.

Another 30 empty jobs would also remain unfilled.

According to the university's timeline, those being laid off found out last month.

The layoffs take effect this week.

