Power Outages Reported Across Northern Michigan

A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 900 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.

The majority of those in the dark are Consumers Energy customers in Cheboygan, Charlevoix, Benzie, Manistee and Midland counties.

Presque Isle Electric and Gas Co-op and Great Lakes Energy also report dozens in the dark.

Power crews are out working to turn the lights back on right now.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leaders as we work to bring you the latest details on when the power will be restored.