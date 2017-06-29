Power Outages Reported Across Northern Michigan

In 2013 a Manton couple decided they wanted to offer an alternative to corporate strip malls so they opened their store, Polk A Dots. Nearly four years later and boy has that mom and pop shop grown. Today, Polk A Dots has evolved to become shop collection, Latitude 44.
Central Michigan University is holding a budget meeting Tuesday morning. CMU administration says they have to find a way to reduce spending by four percent.
A storm system that made its way across the state overnight is leaving more than 900 people in Northern Michigan without power Thursday morning.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
Wexford County Commissioners met to discuss whether to keep 911 local, or contract it out.
East Jordan's turning red, white, and blue for a popular summer event. The Freedom Festival began Wednesday.
Strong winds, heavy rain and a small chance of hail this time of year are a Traverse City cherry farmer's nightmare.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School board and its members has been dismissed.
Winner will be drawn live on Michigan This Morning on Friday, June 30th--make sure to watch to see if you will be laughing all the way to the National Cherry Festival!
A Mount Pleasant man is dead after being hit by car. The cycling club he was part of is remembering him.
Wexford County Commissioners met to discuss whether to keep 911 local, or contract it out.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
