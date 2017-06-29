MTM On The Road: Manton's Latitude 44 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Manton's Latitude 44

By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
In 2013 a Manton couple decided they wanted to offer an alternative to corporate strip malls so they opened their store, Polk A Dots. Nearly four years later and boy has that mom and pop shop grown. Today, Polk A Dots has evolved to become shop collection, Latitude 44. The Manton shopping destination includes Cedar Creek Kids clothing store, Latitude 44 clothing store, Sugar Shack candies, and new this summer, Warehouse Soda, Ice Cream, and Coffee Bar. Today our on the road team is treating their sweet tooth. Their taste-testing their way through the shopping locations newest addition and showing us what the Northern Michigan destination is all about. We'll see you live in Manton!