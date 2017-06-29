Public Speaks Out About Animal Control Concerns at Grand Traverse Co. Commissioners Meeting

“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”

A problem is leaving animal lovers concerned.

Issues with animal control had some local leaders meeting Wednesday night.

Grand Traverse County commissioners got updates on the animal control department.

The county has struggled with this for more than a year, since animal control duties were turned over to the sheriff's department, and then back to the county.

It all comes down to funding, as the county works to cut spending.

“There's no comparison to seeing an animal in a cage, 24, 48, 72 hours never being let out,” Deb Zerafa, animal control officer said.

The Animal Control Department has been struggling to help animals throughout the county.

“Animals don't have a voice in this community they are sentient beings that have feelings and needs just like we have and we have let them down and we need to not let them down anymore,” Zerafa said.

And people came out to voice their concerns.

“I'm here to urge you to please take a very serious look at this and add more hours and more staff to the animal control in the city and the county,” an attendee said.

“I think pulling this was irresponsible and I think it was unnecessary when we have such a generous community that is very animal loving,” an attendee said.

Animal control only has two officers working part time, some believe it should go back to the sheriff’s department, rather than the health department, where it is now. But the problem of where the money will come from remains.

“My understanding is that some on this board would like us to take an operation that is underfunded, understaffed, undermanaged and make a miracle out of it, that's not going to happen,” Sheriff Tom Bensley said.

“I've just taken a department that's been understaffed, underfunded, and under everything and made it something. I have worked diligently, tirelessly and all alone to resurrect a dying program for these dying animals,” Zerafa said.

An Ad Hoc committee was formed and a potential advocacy group to raise funds.