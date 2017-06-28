Wexford Co. Commissioners Consider Contracting Out For Central Dispatch

“I don't see it getting better if we don't find some funding and get some help.”
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
Wexford County Commissioners met to discuss whether to keep 911 local, or contract it out.
East Jordan's turning red, white, and blue for a popular summer event. The Freedom Festival began Wednesday.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
Strong winds, heavy rain and a small chance of hail this time of year are a Traverse City cherry farmer's nightmare.
Two businesses are selling local cherry-themed products that not only taste good but do good in the community.
Petoskey business owners have a new way to work on improving their community. Business owners taking part in a new Chamber of Commerce initiative called "Thriving Petoskey." They think it will help grow business and attract new companies to the area.
Isabella County is continuing to deal with flood damage after last weekend's storm.
A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School's board and its members has been dismissed.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A Mount Pleasant man is dead after being hit by car. The cycling club he was part of is remembering him.
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
The Mount Pleasant cycling community is honoring one of their own after he was hit and killed by a car. Michael Seaman from Mount Pleasant was hit while riding his bike.
A man has been sentenced after being tied to an armed robbery at a Clare County gas station.
Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.
