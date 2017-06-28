Wexford Co. Commissioners Consider Contracting Out For Central D - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wexford Co. Commissioners Consider Contracting Out For Central Dispatch

Wexford County Commissioners met to discuss whether to keep 911 local, or contract it out.

Commissioners listened to presentations by several speakers, including the emergency manager for Wexford County.

They weighed each option.

The emergency manager says there is still a lot of work to do before making a decision.

Discussion will continue on the future of 911 at a meeting next month.