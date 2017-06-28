Herkner Farms, Fustini's Donates Portion Of National Cherry Festival Sales To Food Rescue Of Northwest Michigan

Two businesses are selling local cherry-themed products that not only taste good but do good in the community.

Starting Saturday, any item bought at the Herkner Farms National Cherry Festival booth will equal one meal for Goodwill's Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan.

The total sales will be matched by Herkner and given to Food Rescue.

At Fustini's in Traverse City, for every bottle of their new Traverse City Cherry balsamic vinegar sold during National Cherry Festival they'll give a meal to Food Rescue.

Fustini's says the best part is using local ingredients to make a local impact.

The Traverse City store manager Liz Lancashire says, “There's a lot of people in need out there, so we like to support Food Rescue and the good work that they do however we can, and this is a really direct way to see it.”

Both promotions run only during National Cherry Festival.