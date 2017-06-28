Chippewa Co. Woman Heads to Prison After Deterring Police From R - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Chippewa Co. Woman Heads to Prison After Deterring Police From Robbery

A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.

Carol Flook pleaded guilty last month to false report of a felony, and larceny.

She was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months in prison.

Flook was arrested in September of last year.

Investigators say Flook reported she was held at gun point and forced to hand over cash and cigarettes.

They found that Flook was involved in staging the gas station robbery.