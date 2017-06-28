Mount Pleasant Cycling Club Holds Last Ride In Memory of Bicyclist Hit By Car

A Mount Pleasant man is dead after being hit by car.

The cycling club he was part of is remembering him.

Michael Seaman was hit Tuesday night while riding his bike in Isabella County.

State police say a car hit Seaman on River Road near Deer Run Drive around 8:30.

Right now, the Motorless Motion bicycle shop in Mt. Pleasant is holding a last ride for him.

Seaman was also an economics professor at Montcalm Community College.

Those who knew him closely say he loved to ride all over the world.

“It's just been very humbling to see the cycling community come together to go on this memorial ride to put a ghost bike out to the crash site and it's amazing how quickly that tied together,” Allison Lents, manager, Motorless Motion said.

Troopers are saying alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Hear more on how Seaman is being remembered on 9&10 News at 11.