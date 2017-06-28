Glen Lake Community School Lawsuit Dismissed After Former Superi - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Glen Lake Community School Lawsuit Dismissed After Former Superintendent Claimed Mistreatment

Posted: Updated:

A lawsuit against Glen Lake Community School's board and its members has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed by former superintendent Joan Groening in October 2015.

She resigned from the district two months earlier because she says she was mistreated after taking time off to take care of her sick mother.

Yesterday, the board's president says the case was dismissed with prejudice,

meaning it can't be brought back to court.